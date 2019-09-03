Ashok Leyland becomes first in India to roll out full range of BS-VI compliant heavy duty trucks

Ashoka Leyland has become the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in India with its full range of heavy-duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above) compliant to BS-VI emissions standards. Dr N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, received the certificates on 29th August, confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard, from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, which offers comprehensive certification and homologation services for all kinds of vehicles.

Compliance in the LCV and ICV range will be completed shortly and we will offer a comprehensive range from 70 hp to 360 hp in BS VI application, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said.

Whether it was the use of the mechanical pump for BS-III or iEGR technology for BS-IV, we have strived to simplify the technology for our customers to deliver value throughout the product lifecycle. With our BS-VI range, we will continue to deliver on this promise of reliability and ease of operations,” N. Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said.

“Additionally, we have developed an entirely new modular vehicle platform for this range and are confident of meeting the increasingly dynamic customer requirements, with multiple options of Loading Spans, Cabins, Suspensions, and, Drivetrains. These combinations would be offered to the customers through a custom built product configurator.”

Earlier in June this year, Eicher Trucks and Buses announced the launch of India's first BS-VI compliant range, Eicher Pro 2000 series, expanding its range of light-duty trucks. Eicher said that the new range of trucks has been developed with segment-specific customer needs and hence is equipped with some industry-first features as well.

India’s first truck with an AMT gearbox! Meet the new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT

Not only is the new range of trucks BS-VI emissions norms compliant, but it also features Bluetooth connectivity and touch-screen infotainment. Also, the 'smart' cabin has two driver configurations for added convenience and safety. The Eicher Pro 2000 series will also be available in BS-IV range across all markets.

The cabin of the new Eicher Pro 2000 series of trucks will come in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations. These are equipped with new generation industry-first features such as touch-screen infotainment, Bluetooth and telematics connectivity. The range will come with two new engine platforms.