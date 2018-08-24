Ashok Leyland bags a big order from Defence Forces: To supply Defence Tracked Combat Vehicles

Chennai based commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has confirmed that the company has won a tender in the Tracked Vehicle Space in a boost to the company's defence business. As per the scope of work, Ashok Leyland will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) located in Chennai to manufacture, assembly and test the lightweight clutch for the design and development of weight optimized 1500 hp Automatic Transmission for Main Battle Tanks.

Ashok Leyland for over 30 years now has been associated with the Indian Defence forces providing mobility solutions. Expanding its partnership and its business scope the company has been working on Tracked Vehicles under its focus area 'Solutions for Mobility on Land' said Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland. "With this win, we mark yet another milestone where we start working on the Tracked Vehicles that our soldiers use" he added.

Ashok Leyland says that the company sees a huge potential in the repowering, upgrading of existing tanks/BMPs belonging to the Indian Army. The company says it has indigenous solutions for power packs and gear to update the existing ICVs as well as the new FICVs. "We are proud that we are the only vehicle manufacturer in India having indigenously designed, developed and manufactured power packs beyond 350 HP" said Amandeep.

Ashok Leyland is also confident that the tracked combat vehicle opportunity exists in several other countries which use Russian made combat vehicles.