Ashok Leyland bags a big order from Bangladesh: To supply 300 Double Decker buses

Chennai based commercial manufacturer Ashok Leyland has bagged a big order to supply 300 Ashok Leyland's Double Decker buses to Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The big order by BRTC was floated earlier this year and is inline under Indian Line of Credit. The new buses will further help in decongesting the roads of Dhaka. Earlier in 2017, Bangladesh had signed a MoU with India for the third line of credit worth $ 4.5 billion to develop its infrastructure and social sector development. This big deal was announced during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April 2017 which was later finalised by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's trip to Bangladesh.

Ashok Leyland will deliver these 300 new buses to Bangladesh in the next eight months and will give a big boost to the company's exports. Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, once again emphasised that Bangladesh is one the most important export markets and this order will further strengthen the company's position in the country. "This order win in Bangladesh is yet another testimony of our leadership in the country. Our in-depth understanding of public transport and understanding of the market and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win this order." He added.

Watch our Eicher Pro 3015 truck video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ashok Leyland further believes that exports to neighbouring countries have been a strong focus for the company and helps it to de-risk from the cyclicality in the Indian market and to globalize company's product portfolio. Ashok Leyland also has a plant in Dhaka that has an annual capacity of 9,600 trucks and buses every year. The company is also working towards expanding its footprints in Africa and Latin America.