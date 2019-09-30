As festive season kicks in, carmakers line up new models, upgrades

Amid a prolonged slowdown in car sales, manufacturers are either introducing new products or upgrading the older ones to attract buyers and drive demand amid the rollout of the festive season. Companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors, have launched fresh products starting late August this year, which they believe will give incremental volumes. In just about a month after launching an all-new multi-purpose vehicle XL6 in August, Maruti Suzuki has lined up another entry-level car, S Presso, which it claims is a mini-SUV. It’s likely to be placed between Alto and Celerio and will be rolled out on September 30.

Hyundai Motor India launched Grand i10 Nios in August, a lookalike of an older version of Grand i10 hatchback with a similar price tag, but built on a new platform. A month later, the company upgraded its executive sedan Elantra and opened bookings on September 25; the vehicle will be launched on October 3.Tata Motors last month launched a dark edition of its SUV Harrier, with prices starting at `16.76 lakh, which features an all-black exterior with a new atlas black exterior paint shade, grey headlamp inserts and black finished 17-inch alloy wheels. To change the look and feel of its cars, the firm also launched accessory upgrade packages for models, including Tiago, Nexon and Tigor, which would offer features like automatic sunroof, chrome packs, ambient mood lighting and wireless mobile holders.

Last week, Skoda launched the upgraded versions of its models Superb and Kodiaq at an introductory price of `25.99 lakh and `32.69 lakh, respectively. The updated vehicles came with additional features like butterfly grille with chrome surround and adaptive headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof, wide headlights and razor- sharp front fog lights.Renault India launched a sub 4 metre seven-seater MPV Triber at `4.95 lakh and `6.49 lakh across four variants in August. The vehicle is based on a revamped version of its entry level hatchback Kwid’s CMFA platform.

Nissan-owned Datsun is planning to launch the automatic variants of entry level cars Go and Go+ models by early October 2019.Vikas Jain, national sales head for Hyundai Motor India, said the company has decided to launch fresh variants a little earlier than the festive season as customers take some time to decide on the final purchase. “We expect good traction in the festive season for our newer products. Customers nowadays look for new products, technology and features and it also adds freshness to our portfolio,” Jain told FE.

Experts and analysts believe new model launches and product upgrades can help in revival of demand as historically, fresh launches have helped companies generate more volumes. “New launches can increase the footfall of customers into showrooms,” analysts at ICICI Securities said.Following a year-long slowdown in car sales, manufacturers have been offering highest-ever discounts to clear inventory, which has risen to above normal levels due to poor retail demand. Besides, companies are also looking at exhausting the inventory, as six months from now India will adopt the BS-VI emission norms. After March 31, 2020, manufacturers will not be able to sell the current BS-IV compliant vehicles, which would mean that the stocks, if left unsold, will become scrap.