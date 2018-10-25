Army personnel can now buy Isuzu D-Max V-Cross from CSD canteen at lower prices

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will now be retailed at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets. The Japanese car manufacturer has also announced that the D-Max V-Cross will be available at an exclusive price package for armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Initially, only the standard variant of the V-Cross will be available at CSD outlets across the country. The D-Max V-Cross has been a popular offering amongst off-road enthusiasts in India with its 4WD, modern features and a large deck.

Isuzu is extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces and their families. This tie-up with CSD gives the manufacturer an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said.

The D-Max V-Cross is available in six colour options that include – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.

The 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was launched in India in January this year with its current prices starting at Rs 14.76 lakh. The 2018 mid-cycle facelift has been updated with an extensive feature list. It comes in two trims - High and standard, with the High trim carrying a price tag of Rs 16.26 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Prices of the D-Max V-Cross at CSD outlets will differ for armed forces personnel and their families. For more details and bookings, prospective buyers can head to their nearest CSD outlet.

Isuzu India recently launched 2018 facelift version of the MU-X SUV in 4x2 and 4x4 variants at a price of Rs 26.26 lakh and Rs 28.22 lakh, respectively. The 2018 MU-X facelift comes with a 5ECURE package that offers a 5-year warranty along with a 5-year/150,000 km free periodic maintenance.