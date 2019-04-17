Arjun Maini makes his endurance racing debut at 2019 European LeMans Series opener at Paul Ricard

Indian race car driver Arjun Maini has made his debut in endurance sports car racing with the series opener of the European LeMans help. 21-year-old Maini drove alongside Bruno Senna, nephew of the late great Ayrton Senna and gentleman driver John Ferano. The opening race took place at the Paul Ricard racetrack in France and was run for a duration of four hours with over 40 cars present on the grid. The next round of the championship is scheduled for Monza in a month’s time.

What’s interesting is the fact that the RLR Msport team made their debut in the hotly contested LMP2 class and despite a damper issue preventing them from qualifying higher than 11th during the weekend’s qualifying session, the team showed great determination to end the weekend with a strong 8th overall with Arjun setting the second fastest lap time of the race, a mere .3 down the fastest lap time overall.

Arjun Maini

Arjun’s pace throughout the weekend was quite remarkable as he even managed an overall second during the weekend’s free practice session. The grid featured some very strong drivers and the J.K.Tyre backed driver coped quite well with the steep learning curve.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018: Finding Gixxer SF’s limits in a friendly endurance race

“This was definitely a very interesting weekend for me, it’s the first time I’ve raced in this format (endurance racing) and I managed to adapt quite quickly. The team did a great job with the car and Bruno was very helpful in terms of adjusting my driving style from Formula cars to Prototypes,” Maini said.

“John drove a good stint as well and he is improving rapidly. 8th is definitely a strong foundation to build upon and if we can improve on a consistent basis, I have no doubt that we will be fighting towards the front of the grid.”