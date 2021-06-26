AR/VR firms support digital auto sales

This automotive visualisation firm has now collaborated with Citroen to offer prospective buyers real-time 3D product visualisation, starting with the new C5 Aircross SUV.

Last year, during the lockdown, many carmakers started online sales channels, including Hyundai (Click to Buy), Kia (VR Showroom), Honda (Honda from Home), Mahindra (Own-Online) and Mercedes-Benz (Merc from Home), among others. According to a trend analysis by Eccentric Engine, the firm behind the data and vehicle visualisation platform One 3D,as many as 76 lakh Indians chose to experience the features of their next car in 3D on the internet in 2020 (Eccentric Engine works with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, MG Motor and Renault Nissan).

This automotive visualisation firm has now collaborated with Citroen to offer prospective buyers real-time 3D product visualisation, starting with the new C5 Aircross SUV. The One 3D visualisation platform, Eccentric Engine said, is integrated at both online and in-dealerships touchpoints to provide prospective buyers a superior product experience by means of real-time 3D visualisation.

“The latest tech upgrades of the One 3D leverage ‘photorealism’ to render vehicle visuals in a realistic and captivating way, making the experience a first-of-its-kind in the Indian and global automotive industry,” the firm said.

Varun Shah,co-founder & CEO, Eccentric Engine, said while photo realistic CGI images have been a common practice in the auto industry,“with the new C5 Aircross we have democratised photo realistic 3D visualisation for the internet. This is first in the industry across the world.”

This week, another firm called Proxgy said it has been enabling live visits to car showrooms from home. Proxgy has partnered with 40-odd stores in Delhi-NCR pilotto provide an immersive digital buying experience to car buyers.

“Users can visit,inquire, shop and request for test drive of cars by live visiting car showrooms on the Proxgy Android app,” the firm said. It has partnered with Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Skoda, Tata, VW and Volvo dealers, as also with two-wheeler brands, and its solution is available at Kawasaki and Honda dealers in NCR.

Pulkit Ahuja,founder of Proxgy, said, “Users can inquire about new product launches and ongoing discounts on various car or bike models directly from the dealership’s sales executives without having to visit the dealership, see interactive demos of new cars and book test drives.

They can also reserve newly launched cars, live pay for accessories and have these delivered and installed at their home.”

Going forward, Proxgy plans to expand this service to other showrooms, stores, malls and shops where visual experience and assisted sales are important but a user’s physical presence is not.

