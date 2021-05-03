April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

While the yearly comparison might not be possible due to the zero sales month last year, compared to March 2021 many manufacturers have registered a degrowth.

In what can be termed as an encore from last year, sales have been going down and the coronavirus mortality is climbing the ladder. Understandably, buyer sentiment is at an all time low. Despite this, the industry isn’t doing as bad as one might think. The situation could have been much worse. In fact, the degrowth percentage is lower than what we will think it will be. Almost all carmakers registered a decline when compared to March 2021. The yearly comparison wont be possible as during April 2021, the entire industry was in lockdown. The leader in terms of car sales, Maruti Suzuki, sold 1.35 lakh vehicles this April as compared to 1.46 lakh units in March 2021. This resulted in a shrink in the numbers by 7.06 per cent. As for Hyundai, the sales number for April was 49,002 whereas in March, it was 52,600. In short, degrowth by 6.84 per cent.

Tata Motors which pulled itself to the third position a couple of months ago, managed to move 25,000 cars while at the same time in March 2021 the numbers were closer to 30,000. Overall, this has resulted in a decline by 15.37 per cent. Mahindra and Mahindra is one of the few automakers to have grown during these tough times. 18,285 Mahindra cars found new homes in April 2021 thereby elevating the manufacturer to number four position as far as sales are concerned. This also points to a 9.50 per cent growth. Speaking of growth, Honda Car India standing at number seven position managed to increase by 27.72 per cent. MG seems to be the worst hit in this decline with a percentage of 53.60.

In May, the scene is not likely to be much different as the lockdown has been imposed now in many states. At the same time, we expect sales to be on the lower side than what they were in April. Many manufacturers are set to launch their new offerings in May. These launches were pushed from April end.

