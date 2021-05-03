April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

While the yearly comparison might not be possible due to the zero sales month last year, compared to March 2021 many manufacturers have registered a degrowth.

By:Updated: May 03, 2021 11:11 AM

In what can be termed as an encore from last year, sales have been going down and the coronavirus mortality is climbing the ladder. Understandably, buyer sentiment is at an all time low. Despite this, the industry isn’t doing as bad as one might think. The situation could have been much worse. In fact, the degrowth percentage is lower than what we will think it will be. Almost all carmakers registered a decline when compared to March 2021. The yearly comparison wont be possible as during April 2021, the entire industry was in lockdown. The leader in terms of car sales, Maruti Suzuki, sold 1.35 lakh vehicles this April as compared to 1.46 lakh units in March 2021. This resulted in a shrink in the numbers by 7.06 per cent. As for Hyundai, the sales number for April was 49,002 whereas in March, it was 52,600. In short, degrowth by 6.84 per cent.

Tata Motors which pulled itself to the third position a couple of months ago, managed to move 25,000 cars while at the same time in March 2021 the numbers were closer to 30,000. Overall, this has resulted in a decline by 15.37 per cent. Mahindra and Mahindra is one of the few automakers to have grown during these tough times. 18,285 Mahindra cars found new homes in April 2021 thereby elevating the manufacturer to number four position as far as sales are concerned. This also points to a 9.50 per cent growth. Speaking of growth, Honda Car India standing at number seven position managed to increase by 27.72 per cent. MG seems to be the worst hit in this decline with a percentage of 53.60.

In May, the scene is not likely to be much different as the lockdown has been imposed now in many states. At the same time, we expect sales to be on the lower side than what they were in April. Many manufacturers are set to launch their new offerings in May. These launches were pushed from April end.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration