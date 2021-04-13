April 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 80,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun redi-GO

Customers stand to gain more if they have a favorable CIBIL score as Nissan dealers are offering additional benefits to such patrons.

Discounts are what moves vehicles. For example, Hyundai achieved a 100 per cent year-on-year growth last month due to the heavy discounts it has been doling out. In the same vein, Nissan India has tasted success with one product that has got multiple price hikes in the last couple of months. We are referring to the new Nissan Magnite. However, a look at the bigger Nissan Kicks and you will realise that while it is quite capable, the company is offering discounts galore on it. The new Nissan Kicks right now is available with a discount of up to Rs 80,000. Nissan dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the car and at the same time, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Based on the customer’s CIBIL score, Nissan dealers will be able to offer an additional Rs 10,000 off.

The same CIBIL rule applies to Datsun products as well. Upfront, you get Rs 15,000 discount on the car whereas a similar exchange benefit too is rolled out. As for the additional bonus, it stands at Rs 7,000. The bigger Datsun Go hatchback gets up to Rs 40,000 off. This includes cash benefit of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of a similar amount. Surprisingly, there is no CIBIL-related discounts here. Even on the Go+, the same benefits apply.

The Nissan Magnite on the other hand continues without any discounts. There is a waiting period of around 3-4 months on this car. Dealers say that the demand is high for the top-end models and not for the base versions. Customers are also upgrading to the higher versions notably the turbo with CVT. Speaking of which, there are two petrol engines on offer – 1.0-litre units with a turbo and without. A 5-speed transmission is standard whereas the torque converter is available only with the turbo. Renault offers the Kiger (Magnite’s cousin) with an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine.

