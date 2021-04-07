April 2021 Car Discounts: Nearly 40,000 off on Honda Amaze, City, Jazz

In April 2021, Honda is offering discounts, benefits and accessory packages with its models in India as a part of its monthly discount schemes. They apply to its entire range which includes the Honda Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V.

Honda Cars has announced its offers and schemes on its cars for the month of April 2021. The Japanese automaker is offering benefits on its entire range of products with nearly 40,000 in benefits. They are offered on models like the Honda Amaze, new-gen City, Jazz and WR-V. People looking to buy new Honda vehicles can avail cash discounts, accessories, exchange bonuses for this month. These benefits vary from vehicle to vehicle which we explain below.

Fifth-Generation Honda City Discounts April 2021

For April 2021, the new-generation Honda City is being offered with only an exchange bonus of upto Rs 10,000. It is being offered across all grades and apply to both, petrol and diesel, engine options. There is no offer currently available on the older fourth-generation model of the Honda City this month.

Honda Jazz Discounts April 2021

The Honda Jazz hatchback is being offered with a choice of either a cash discount worth Rs 15,000 or an FOC Accessories package worth Rs 17,248. Additionally, if you wish to exchange an older vehicle, Honda will also throw in an added discount of Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus. It means one can avail of a maximum discount/benefit worth Rs 32,248 on a new Honda Jazz in April 2021. These benefits are offered on all grades of the Honda Jazz.

Honda WR-V Discounts April 2021

For the Jazz’s crossover sibling, Honda is offering a similar package. Cash discounts and exchange bonus on a new Honda WR-V are identical to the Jazz (Rs 15,000 each). But should you accept the FOC Accessories package on the WR-V, instead of the cash benefit, it is worth a touch more at Rs 17,527. That makes it a maximum possible discount of upto Rs 32,527 on the Honda WR-V. These benefits are offered on all grades of the Honda WR-V.

Honda Amaze Discounts April 2021

The most one can save in April 2021 on a Honda is with the Amaze sub-compact sedan. For the variants (All Grades except SMT Petrol), Honda is offering the choice of either Rs 17,000 as cash discount or FOC Accessories package worth Rs 17,105.

For the SMT Petrol variants specifically, the cash discount is worth Rs 20,000 while the option of the FOC Accessories package is worth Rs 23,851. As an added benefit, Honda is offering Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus across all grades of the Amaze. One can save a maximum possible of Rs 38,851 on a new Honda Amaze in April 2021.

