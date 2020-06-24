Apple CarPlay in Maruti Swift, Honda City to have these new features with iOS 14

The iOS 14 will be a significant leap for iPhone users but it will also enhance the overall experience of Apple CarPlay-enabled cars as there are features like EV finder and more that will be brought in.

Image: Apple

Any Apple-related information has to set the internet on fire. We so wish they slash the prices of their new phones by around 15 per cent. That’s wishful thinking, eh. However, the news of the iOS 14 coming out and subsequently it bringing along with an updated Apple CarPlay interface is helping stoke the fire in the automotive circles. Just last year, iOS 13 brought along with it a new interface, split-screen and more. The upcoming iOS 14 is going to have more new features and helpful ones. While we did carry a story on what all is new in iOS 14 for Apple CarPlay fans, here is a look at how these will be helpful for us. Mind you, these days manufacturers offer Apple CarPlay even in the smallest of cars like the Datsun redi-Go or even the Hyundai Santro. It shows how important a feature this is. Here then is a look at what 14 brings to the table.

Also Read What iOS 14 means for Apple CarPlay

Wallpapers

While driving, the Apple CarPlay basically mirrors your iPhone’s interface on the vehicle’s touchscreen infotainment system. This is done via a cable. If your iPhone has a customisable wallpaper, the same with iOS 14 can be shown on the infotainment system. Not only this, you can also select and set your own wallpaper.

Estimated time of arrival

While it is unclear as to how this will help, one can give their friends or family an estimated time of arrival. A simple location drop on messaging apps also does the trick. Apple explains that their system is based on realtime traffic conditions. Moreover, audio messages can be sent out to friends or family through Siri. In cars that don’t have steering wheel-mounted controls, this could be a task given that one might have to take eyes off the road.

Digital key

While Hyundai was the first one to showcase a digital key format, with the new iOS update customers can keep this for any compatible car. One can unlock, start and lock a car through their iPhone. Tap the car’s door handle with the iPhone’s NFC on. For starting the car, one has to place their iPhone on the car’s wireless charging pad and then get going. Moreover, one can give access to the digital key to other users. This function will work only on iPhone 8 and above as these support wireless charging.

EV finder

Now that electric vehicles will be part of the ‘new normal’ structure, it is natural that iOS 14 has a specific function for them. This will help find electric vehicle owners to locate a charging grid, tell them about the expected cost of replenishing their battery there and more. One can also order food beforehand from a restaurant they intend to visit so that the wait time is less. The bummer here is that this works in conjunction with only Apple Maps. We all know how Apple Maps functions in India.

Let us know on our social media handles if these new iOS 14 features excite the geek in you?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.