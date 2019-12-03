App-based Evera EV cab service to launch in Delhi-NCR with 100 percent electric car fleet

Prakriti E-Mobility, a Delhi start-up, has announced it will roll out a fleet of 100% electric cars for an app-based EV cab service called Evera. The service will be launched in Delhi/NCR region this month. In its first phase, Prakriti plans to introduce 500 EVs on the Evera platform with a plan to scale it up to 5000 EVs within two years. Prakriti says that all its fleet will have trained, professional drivers.

Evera will promise Zero Surge Pricing - no hike in price depending upon road and traffic conditions, Zero Cancellations - only customers will have the option of cancelling a trip, Zero Odour - Prakriti promises to keep its cars clean, and Zero Emissions - 100% electric fleet means no harmful emissions.

“We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. Evera as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from point A to point B but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet.” Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said.

India’s most affordable electric car launched! Tigor EV with 213 km range priced under Rs 10 lakh

One of the biggest challenges that the EV sector is facing is regarding the development of charging infrastructure. Prakriti is already in key partnership discussions for setting up their own charging infrastructure, thereby reducing the dependency on existing infrastructure & chargers available across the National Capital Region.

“To ensure that our customer enjoys the experience of riding with us, it is one of our utmost priority that our drivers go through multiple training exercises to enhance their behavioural and driving skillsets. The App-based EV Cab service is one of a kind to enter the market in India. From surge charge to emissions of toxic gases, Evera is the answer to all the complaints that regular riders face in our country.” Trivedi added.