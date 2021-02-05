Apollo Amazer XP tyres introduced for Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and more cars: What’s new

Apollo has launched the new Amazer XP tyres in seven sizes today and says that five more sizes would be introduced in Phase 2. More details here.

Apollo has introduced Amazer XP tyres that are claimed to be BS6 compliant and also, electric vehicle ready. The new tyres come with low rolling resistance coefficient (RRc) and the company says that these will cater to the eco-friendly and fuel-efficient space of passenger vehicles, which is a fast-emerging segment. The newly introduced Apollo Amazer XP tyre has been designed and developed with learnings of two Global R&D Centres – in Enschede, the Netherlands and in Chennai, India. A cross-functional team comprising members from the R&D, Manufacturing, Service, Business Quality and Marketing has made it to the delivery. These new tyres by Apollo are being produced at the company’s manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu and Limda, Gujarat.

The company says that the new tyre comes with best-in-class rolling resistance coefficient and have been thoroughly tested. The said tyres have already got OE approval for the likes of cars like Tata Tigor EV, Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, Datsun Go & Go+. Apollo Tyres says that it is looking to cater the eco-friendly and fuel efficient market space of approximately 2 lakh tyres a month.

The company has launched the tyre in seven sizes today and says that five more sizes would be introduced in Phase 2. Thanks to the low rolling resistance, the new Apollo Amazer XP tyres are also claimed to help in delivering a better fuel efficiency. The helical placement of sipes offers added edge to the tyres that eventually translates to improved comfort. Moreover, the company claims that the trumpet groove design on the shoulders leads to a low tread pattern noise and a silent cabin.

The sizes being released are below and these can be fitted in the following cars:

· 145/80 R12 (Alto)

· 155/16 R14 (WagonR, WagonR Stingray)

· 165/70 R14 (Kwid, Datsun, Celerio, Go, Go+, Micra)

· 165/80 R14 (Swift, Altroz)

· 175/65 R14 (Tigor, Bolt, Zest, Amaze, Etios, Brio)

· 185/65 R14 (i20, Old Verna)

· 185/70 R14 (Swift, Old DZire, Verito)

Commenting on the launch of the new tyres, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said that the Apollo Amazer XP tyres are the new-age fuel efficient tyres for the electric age, which is BS6 ready. He adds that this eco-friendly tyre is another small contribution from Apollo towards a greener and sustainable future. Moreover, the number of OE fitment approvals that the company has received within a short span of time for these tyres, is a testimony to the superb performance one can expect from these tyres. Sharma said that Apollo is already looking at dominating the passenger EV space in India with these tyres.

