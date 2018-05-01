Anushka Sharma birthday: Car collection of the Bollywood Diva includes BMW flagship saloon

Anushka Sharma is today one of the leading female actors currently ruling Bollywood and has worked with one of the biggest names in the industry. And all of this is attributed to her sheer talent. Anushka celebrates her 30th birthday today and following Express Drives' tradition, we take a look at all the cars that she owns. With great success comes great money and with great money, come great cars. Considering the contents of Anushka Sharma's car collection, it seems she's has a thing for luxury cars. One of them is the flagship saloon in German marque BMW's portfolio and is known for its uber-luxurious interior.

Range Rover Vogue

Anushka Sharma seems to be comfortable in her Range Rover Vogue SUV since she is spotted in it a lot. This highly luxurious SUV costs Rs 2.08 crore and above. It is powered by a 250 bhp 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4367cc Diesel engine that comes paired with an Automatic transmission. (Image: Deccan Chronicle)

BMW 7 Series

BMW's flagship luxury sedan, the 7 Series is Anushka's other car. Her 7 is the latest generation and was gifted to her by the Vogue magazine. It’s powered by a 3.0L Straight Six diesel engine that produces 262 bhp.

However, last year Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli, who happens to be a huge fan of and a brand ambassador for Audi. He owns six Audi cars - Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition, Audi R8 V10, Audi A8L W12 Quattro, Audi S6, Audi Q7 45 TDI and Audi Q7 4.2 TDI.

Kohli owns two R8s, one of which is a more powerful limited edition. Despite owning a V10 R8, the cricket sensation went ahead with the purchase of the R8 LMX, which also comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, but is tuned to produce 570 bhp along with 540 Nm. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX would've set him back Rs 2.97 crore.

The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired with a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car bears a heavy price tag of Rs 2 crore.

Virat Kohli also owns a humble Toyota Fortuner 4X4 and a Renault Duster that was awarded to him for an outstanding performance in a one-day series held in Sri Lanka in the year 2012. Well, the Fortuner maybe an expensive enough SUV to regular folks, but considering Virat Kohli's car collection, ahem!