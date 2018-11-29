Another interesting Tata Harrier feature revealed: Cooled front armrest storage!

Tata Harrier, the company's highly awaited premium SUV is all set to be launched in India in January 2019. Ahead of the official launch, the company started releasing new teaser videos with each of them revealing a new feature of the SUV. The latest video by the company reveals that the upcoming Tata Harrier will come with a cold armrest storage for the front occupants to keep your drinks cool. There will be a separate space as well near the chilled storage where you can keep your regular or hot drinks. Apart from this, you can also see a 12V charging socket where you can charge your phone or other devices. Previously, Tata Motors had revealed that the new Harrier SUV will come with projector puddle lamps. Tata will be using the projection of the silhouette of the vehicle on the Harrier SUV and there is a possibility that the company will give an option to the customers to select the projection of their choice.

Watch Tata Harrier's cooled armrest storage in this teaser video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The upcoming Tata Harrier will draw power from a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic gearbox is also expected to be on offer. The said motor is expected to churn out respective power and torque outputs of 140 bhp and 320 Nm. The Harrier will come with a touchscreen infotainment system along with JBL speakers that will surely not disappoint the audiophiles.

Bookings for the upcoming Tata Harrier have already commenced at the dealerships across India. Tata's most premium SUV is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500 in the segment. More details on the new Tata Harrier to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

Meanwhile, as per the current scheme of things, we are quite excited now what next and interesting Tata Motors is going to reveal for the new Harrier.