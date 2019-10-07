Another goof up by Delhi Traffic Police: Fines Honda WR-V instead of speeding Ford EcoSport!

The National Capital is amongst the states which have implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act that brings in hefty fines for traffic violations among other provisions which are aimed at improving driving conditions on Indian roads. This has resulted in the people of the city obeying traffic rules diligently. From stopping before the zebra crossing at red lights to following the set speed limits, a road user in Delhi is doing everything to avoid getting slapped with a traffic challan. However, despite obeying all the traffic rules, there is still a chance that you might end up with the notice of a traffic violation issued against your vehicle. How you may ask? Well, by virtue of a goof-up!

In the recent past, there have been several cases in which wrong challans were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police department. Though the violation was committed by a particular vehicle, the notice was issued against a vehicle of a completely different make and model. In one such incident, a speed camera in Delhi mounted on the carriageway from Shinghu Border to the Mukarba Chowk, near Narela red-light, caught a speeding white Ford EcoSport with registration number having the last four digits '8238'. However, the notice for over-speeding and a subsequent fine of Rs 400 was issued against a grey Honda WR-V having a similar registration number but with the last four digits as '8230'.

In the reference image uploaded in the Delhi Traffic Police website, in sync with the over-speeding notice, shows a white Ford EcoSport with its number plate clearly visible. In order to get this rectified, the WR-V owner now needs to contact the notice branch at his nearest Traffic Police headquarters or mail the grievance to tinbt-dtp@nic.in. Though this seems like a simple case of human error and should not be much of a hassle to rectify, a thorough verification before issuing of the challan would have avoided the unnecessary inconvenience caused.