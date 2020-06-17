Anil Kumble-backed motorhome, LuxeCamper, launched: Awesome luxury and indulgence!

Maintaining social distancing and travelling at the same time has become much easier with the introduction of these motorhomes as well as the specially designed trails for customers.

Motorhomes are as unique a concept in India as aliens. Literally, you will not find them here. However, a Bengaluru-based company has now taken the lead. Called LuxeCamper, and part of the company Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt Limited, the aim is to allow patrons to explore remote scenic locations in India. These will not be done in sparsely-equipped jeeps but in the luxury of something that is huge but indulging as well. Currently, there are no ready-made motorhomes available in the Indian market and LuxeCamper wants to build on this. Moreover, one can take the LuxeCamper motorhome and go exploring. LuxeCamper also provides the customers with an option to customise their own trails. At present, the service is available in South India, with plans to expand towards the rest of the nation in due course.

People who have invested in this company include the likes of famous cricketer Anil Kumble, founder of TaxiForSure – Aprameya Radhakrishnan, Phaneesh Murthy from the IT field, Vijay Prakash who is an international musician, Subhash Dhar who was the ex-marketing head of Infosys and Jawad Ayaz the founder of CapriCoast. An IFS officer too has joined the board and he will be responsible for curating the trails. The company founder is Tiger Ramesh. Along the way, the company has partnered with small lodges, and hotels, for accommodation. Overnight halts too are provided. The minimum timeframe for the stay is three days and for Kabini, it is around Rs 70,000 without taxes.

These motorhomes provide the utmost luxury with beds for four people, a washroom, a fully-functional kitchen with all the amenities, and running on solar power. There is also a Bluetooth music system, two smart TVs, fire extinguishers as well as a 360-degree camera.

