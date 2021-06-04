On her 46th birthday, here’s Angelina Jolie’s luxury car collection

Angelina Jolie Birthday | On one end, she's got tough SUVs and luxury saloons on the other. So, on her 46th birthday today, we carry on with the Express Drives tradition to wish her in our own way looking at her car collection.

Jun 04, 2021
Image (right): Reuters

Tomb Raider fame Angelina Jolie looks fabulous as a sophisticated aristocrat or a tough fighter and as it turns out, her car collection is quite similar. On one end, she’s got tough SUVs and luxury saloons on the other. So, on her 46th birthday today, we carry on with the Express Drives tradition to wish the super rich in our own way. Which is.. you guessed it, looking at their car collection. Here goes.

2007 BMW Hydrogen 7

The Hydrogen 7 was launched as the ‘world’s first production-ready hydrogen vehicle’. It was based on the 760Li with a modified engine that used hydrogen and petrol. Only 100 units of this car were ever produced and Jolie’s was one of the firsts to be delivered. A price tag was never announced for the Hydrogen 7.

Image: Autobizz

Range Rover Vogue

One of the popular buys among celebrities, the Range Rover Vogue is one complete package of luxury and off-road prowess. Although it is so very popular among the famous ones owing to the luxury it offers more than the other reason. Jolie’s Vogue is fitted with a load of standard equipment such as a panoramic glass roof, automatic lights and wipers, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped seats, etc.

Image: Autobizz

2013 Lexus LS 460 F

Apparently, the LS 460 F is one of Jolie’s favourite cars. She’s been seen driving around in it countless times. It is a luxury saloon car but towards the sporty end of the spectrum. It gets comfy yet sporty seats with large bolsters and paddle shifters.

Image: Autobizz

Jaguar XJ

The V6-powered Jaguar is considered an outstanding option if it’s a luxury sedan you’re looking for with signature Jaguar styling. Jolie’s is a long-wheelbase version which means the cabin which speaks of luxury is also super spacious.

Image: Autobizz

2020 GMC Acadia

The most recent addition to Angelina’s car collection, the Acadia is a crossover SUV that makes 230 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV boasts GMC’s latest infotainment system with voice recognition and a high-res touchscreen that promises a more simplified interface.

Volvo XC90

Continuing on the penchant for elegance, the XC90 is a fitting addition to the Hollywood star’s car collection. Volvos are known for safety and the XC90 is no different with a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The SUV also boasts driving-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system and more.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The kind of car that Jolie’s Tomb Raider avatar would definitely prefer. The Grand Cherokee is popular for its off-road capabilities. The SUV comes with the option of a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 or a 5.7-litre Hemi V8, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Manufactured by General Motors, the Cadillac ESV is another luxury SUV in Angelina’s garage. The full-size seven-seat SUV offers a spacious and luxurious interior and it packs a punch with its 6.2-litre V8 engine that makes 426 hp.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450

The S-Class brand has established itself as one of the most luxurious saloon cars ever. The S 450  continues on the tradition of luxury with its soft-close doors, air-ride adaptive suspension and a long list of tech features. Under the bonnet, it boasts a 362 hp turbocharged V6.

Ford Explorer

Another of Jolie’s favourite is her Ford Explorer. This five-meter SUV offers a 248 mm ground clearance and it is powered by a six-cylinder 3.5-litre turbocharged engine that produces up to 380 hp. It can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in six seconds.

