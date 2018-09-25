Android Auto in Toyota Cars: After Apple CarPlay, Toyota to include Google’s Android Auto

Toyota upcoming cars with Android Auto: It will be the for the first time, Toyota cars will feature Android Auto on their infotainment systems, ending years of resistance to Google's infotainment software. Toyota steered clear of adding Android Auto from its infotainment system due to safety and security concerns but now has agreed to let the Google system in its cars, according to a Bloomberg report. The car manufacturer will make the announcement as early as next month, the report said, adding that Google has declined to comment.

The Japanese car manufacturer announced its compatibility with Apple's CarPlay in January, before which platforms could only connect with Toyota vehicles using SmartDeviceLink. The SmartDeviceLink is a telematics system developed by Ford Motor Co. which controls how Android Auto and CarPlay look and limited their access.

Upcoming Toyota cars will now be much more attractive to those who chose against them due to lack of Android Auto. It should help Toyota gain greater popularity considering over 80% of smartphones are based on Alphabet Inc.’s Google platform, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. An official statement over the matter may be announced as early as October.

Watch Mahindra Marazzo Review: Shark attack on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also read: Coming Soon: Maruti Suzuki Corolla and Toyota Baleno and Vitara Brezza! Confused? Here’s how this will happen in 2019

Also read: Toyota to Suzuki’s rescue here in India: Maruti Suzuki to roll out cars from Bengaluru

With this, Alphabet will be looking forward to having its software added to more vehicles. The company has signed agreements with Volvo and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to develop complete infotainment systems for those automakers. This will prove to beneficial to the company should the self-driving cars come into being as a norm on our roads, since in-car tech will more focus then.