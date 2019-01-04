Almost free Maruti Suzuki Dzire for unemployed youth! Andhra Pradesh Govt’s astonishing scheme

Andhra Pradesh Government is offering Maruti Suzuki Dzire cars to the unemployed Brahmin youth. The general elections are going to happen soon and hence, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the voters happy and convincing them to vote the respective parties. Amid this, the Telugu Dasam party has announced an interesting plan. The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will distribute as many as 30 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire cars to the unemployed Brahmin youth as a part of a self-employment programme. Every car offered to the youth will have a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh and the beneficiary will have to pay only 10 percent amount of the total cost of the car. The remaining amount will be offered by Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society as a repayable loan in monthly installments.

A total of 50 cars have been sanctioned in the first phase. Brahmin Corporation has stated that so far, around 1.5 lakh people have received benefits from the Brahmin Corporation. With the distribution of Maruti Suzuki Dzire cars, the unemployed youth will have a big opportunity to start off as cab drivers on their own or join any of the major cab services like Ola or Uber. Moreover, the distribution of cars will open multiple opportunities for the youth and in this way, the political party has done a decent job. Earlier, the minister had announced a distribution of 14 million smartphones to ensure ease of living.

Speaking of the car, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine. The car gets a manual transmission as standard while an AMT is also on offered with both the engine options. Maruti Suzuki Dzire price in India currently starts at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: India Today