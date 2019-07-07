And the coolest five-year-old kid award goes to…Lila Kalis: Watch her drift a Corvette!

We can't help but think of a Tokyo Drift OST play in our heads when we see Lila in action

A five-year-old drifting a Corvette! Well, sort of... Meet Lila Kalis – an incredibly cool little girl who drifts her electric toy car like a boss. We found this video on something called the Internet and you may have seen it before but how could you not want to see it again. She drifts it on the streets, on wet slippery surfaces too. And those drifts aren't random, uncalculated ones – Lila can drift into and park her car in the middle of two closely placed wheely bins as well. So, what were you doing when you were five?

Lila does not only drive. Upon further investigation into her Facebook profile, we found that she also has a dirt motorcycle which she likes to ride around the house. She's cute, she drives and rides – kids don't come any cooler than her. This girl is going places and we won't be surprised if we hear news about a Lila Kalis being phenomenal in motorsports someday.

Need some motivation? Watch the video below:

And now about a young woman who's winning MX races - she's six. We were not done yet being fascinated about Lila's skill behind the wheel, we found another video she'd shared on her Facebook page of Elinor Hillian. She's a six-year-old who's already entering races on a dirt bike – and winning them too. She's got the skill, entering a corner with her leg down and everything. More power to you girls.

Watch Elinor in action:

Start them young, they say and we're glad Lila and Elinor's parents did.