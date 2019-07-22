Anand Mahindra’s Scorpio video sends Twitter on a laughter riot!

Anand Mahindra is one the very few business biggies who don't require an introduction for a) he's got Mahindra in his name and b) he manages to be a good laugh even after holding a stupendously busy schedule. Yet again, he's got his followers on Twitter ROFL (the modern equivalent of rolling-on-floor-laughing - all the cool kids love using abbreviations) with a new tweet he shared. What started out as an 'educational video' ends into a massive facepalm and some titters.

“I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh,” Mahindra tweeted. In the video, a man is 'teaching' a group of men how to pronounce s-c-o-r-p-i-o pointing out to letters on the back of a Mahindra Scorpio. But the professor actually says something very unexpected.

I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh... pic.twitter.com/WCkDtzqCli — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2019

Mahindra's Twitter followers adore him for his sense of humour that he carries even after being a business tycoon, running a giant called Mahindra & Mahindra. Here's how some people reacted to Mahindra's tweet:

I'm gonna pronounce it like this for rest of my life..♥️ it.???????? — SaaraiBhatti (@SaaraiBhatti) July 21, 2019

I couldn't imagine that a tycoon is so funny at this level. ???????????? — shravan kumar (@shravan18031991) July 21, 2019

Anand Mahindra's social media feed is filled with inspiring content that has built him a fan following with which Mr Mahindra engages personally. One of them that drew a lot of appreciation was when he responded to an 11-year-old who wrote that she hoped for our roads to be ridden of unnecessary honking. The kid started the letter introducing herself as Mahika Mishra and then went on to make a strong point. Indian road users do honk a lot on roads.

Mahika also expressed her appreciation for electric vehicles and that she would love to buy one when she grows up. Honking for no good reason is quite a problem in our country. She's very correct in saying that "honking does not make a car go forward" and this needs to stop. Here's what she suggested can be done.