Anand Mahindra’s new caption competition on Twitter: Winner to get Pininfarina scale model

Explaining what the Pininfarina H2 Speed is, Anand Mahindra also added that he would consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of his tweet.

Anand Mahindra has always been very active on Twitter interacting with Mahindra fans and others, while also encouraging creativity. The latest one revolves around Bengaluru and what it’s called with love. Bengaluru is called the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ for all the right reasons but why mustn’t it have an Indian nickname, wonders Mahindra. So, in his ‘cation competition’, he’s asked his followers to come up with a fitting nickname for the city. He’s also gone on to promise the winner of his caption competition a scale model of the Pininfarina H2 Speed.

So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed. (2/3). pic.twitter.com/A6KKdIOsXa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

Anand Mahindra reacted to a news headline about the restarting of the non-stop flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, saying: “A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called the ’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while”

Also read: Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ active in Delhi: Details explained

Announcing the creativity competition, Mahindra wrote: “So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed.”

Explaining what the Pininfarina H2 Speed is, Mahindra also added that he would consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of his tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.