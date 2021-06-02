Anand Mahindra’s new caption competition on Twitter: Winner to get Pininfarina scale model

Explaining what the Pininfarina H2 Speed is, Anand Mahindra also added that he would consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of his tweet.

By:June 2, 2021 3:18 PM

Anand Mahindra has always been very active on Twitter interacting with Mahindra fans and others, while also encouraging creativity. The latest one revolves around Bengaluru and what it’s called with love. Bengaluru is called the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ for all the right reasons but why mustn’t it have an Indian nickname, wonders Mahindra. So, in his ‘cation competition’, he’s asked his followers to come up with a fitting nickname for the city. He’s also gone on to promise the winner of his caption competition a scale model of the Pininfarina H2 Speed.

Anand Mahindra reacted to a news headline about the restarting of the non-stop flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, saying: “A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called the ’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while”

Also read: Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ active in Delhi: Details explained

Announcing the creativity competition, Mahindra wrote: “So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed.”

Explaining what the Pininfarina H2 Speed is, Mahindra also added that he would consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of his tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?