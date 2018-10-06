Anand Mahindra’s custom-built TUV300 Plus ‘Grey Ghost’! Why it’s a rage on Twitter

Anand Mahindra today posted a picture of his brand new Mahindra TUV300 Plus on Twitter and his followeres just can't stop applauding. One, that it must be great using a car manufactured by his own company and two, that it looks rather very premium. With the new TUV300 Plus replaces the standard TUV300 in Mahindra boss' garage. The twitter post by Mahindra has garnered a lot of attention from Mahindra car owners and fans. Even more so, the witty replies and responses by Twitter users and Anand Mahindra are worth a look.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus was launched earlier this year as a larger nine-seat version of the Mahindra TUV300. WIth more seating and luggage space, the TUV300 Plus also boasts of a bigger engine and more features. Compared to the TUV300, the TUV300 Plus is 405 mm longer, however, teh wheelbase remains the same at 2680 mm.

She finally arrived..My TUV 300 Plus. My chaps had kept me waiting...But it was worth the wait; they gave me this special steel-grey metallic paint. Yes, I had to give up my TUV 300 Green Monster, but now I have this beauty and I’ve named her the Grey Ghost.. pic.twitter.com/5Qw62ZdU9t — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2018

Anand Mahindra has called his new TUV300 Plus 'Grey Ghost'. The name most definitely comes from the fact that it is finished in a steel-grey metallic paint job. It is a custom dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof, but the rest of the car remains the same.

Besides the difference in length, Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets some more changes in design compared to the TUV300, including a revised a revised front bumper and wraparound tail lamps. The TUV300 Plus rides on 16" alloy wheels.

Watch Express Drives weekly auto news wrap below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the inside, Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets several upgrades like faux leather seats, height adjustable driver's seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Bluesense app, ABS, dual airbags, EBD and others.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 120 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The TUV300 Plus is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh and Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) across four variants.