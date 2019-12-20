Anand Mahindra to step down as Executive Chairman: Will assume non-executive role at Mahindra & Mahindra from April 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has announced that Executive Chairman, Anand Mahindra will be stepping down from his position from April 1, 2020. Anand Mahindra will assume the new role of non-executive chairman from the beginning of the next financial year. In a filing to the stock exchange, Mahindra & Mahindra released the following statement, "The governance, nomination and remuneration committee (GNRC) has undertaken a structured and comprehensive succession-planning program, following which Anand Mahindra will transition to the role of non-executive chairman with effect from 1 April 2020 and his re-designation as a non-executive chairman of the company with effect from 1 April 2020,"

Pawan Goenka, who is currently the managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra is said to be re-designated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the group from April 1, 2020. In his role as non-executive chairman, Anand Mahindra will serve a mentor and sounding board for the Managing Director, especially in the areas of strategic planning, risk mitigation and external interface according to the company. In addition, he will be available to provide feedback and counsel to the Managing Director on key issues facing the company.

Delighted to announce our leadership transition plan which reflects the Group’s commitment to good governance. I am grateful to the board & nominations committee for conducting a diligent & rigorous year-long process that will ensure a seamless transition https://t.co/iw34PPxmCg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 20, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said in an official statement “This plan reflects M&M’s depth of management talent and will ensure continuity in terms of culture, values, governance and operational effectiveness. In my new role, I see myself as the conscience keeper of the Mahindra Group, as the custodian of its values and the watchdog of the interests of its shareholders. Internal audit will continue to report to me. I will continue to exercise oversight through the Board”.

In 2012, Anand Mahindra took on the role as Chairman of the board and Managing Director of the Mahindra Group from Keshub Mahindra. In November 2016, he was re-designated to Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd while continuing on to hold the position of Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Mahindra & Mahindra have stated that a number of key executives will be retiring. In addition to the appointment of Pawan Goenka, MnM announced numerous other key management changes which will take effect from April 1, 2020.