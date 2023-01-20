Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the highest bidder

The winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness India’s inaugural round of the all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on February 11th, 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chairman, Anand Mahindra will be auctioning and handing over a one-of-its-kind, exclusive edition of the XUV400 electric SUV. The eSUV will be handed over to the highest bidder at the auction and the proceeds will be given for a social cause and distributed amongst Mahindra Sustainability Awards winners towards clean air, clean energy, green Mobility and Clean Water. The winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness India’s inaugural round of the all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on February 11th, 2023.

The electric SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder on February 10, 2023. This XUV400 exclusive edition is designed by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu and was first showcased at the Mahindra Tech Fashion Tour on November 28, 2022.

The winning bidder has the choice to either donate his/her bid to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022, and/or donate the amount to a not-for-profit of their choice. Furthermore, Mahindra will match the winning bid and distribute it to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards, and/or to a not-for-profit.

This exclusive edition XUV400 is blue in colour with copper branding elements, dual-tone copper roof and piano black alloy wheels. It also holds a Rimzim Dadu x Bose logo at multiple places both inside and outside the SUV.

The cabin gets leatherette seats, with blue embroidery. The designer-duo has also provided a range of accessories such as cushions, seat belt cover, keyholder, carry-with-you pouches and an everyday use premium duffle bag, in Rimzim’s metallic fabric material.

Auction registrations have begun and one can click on https://auction.carandbike.com/ to register. The bidding for the online auction will open on 26th January 2023 at 11 am and will run from January 26-31, 2023.