Anand Mahindra takes delivery of his new Scorpio-N: Asks Twitterati to name it

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has taken delivery of his all-new Scorpio-N SUV and requested the netizens to help him name it. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is quite active on Twitter and he shares a wide variety of content online that often goes viral. However, on Friday, this business tycoon shared a personal update that he has taken delivery of his all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently launched in India and it’s currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome! pic.twitter.com/YI730Eo9uh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 7, 2022

Anand Mahindra took home a brand new Scorpio-N finished in the Red Rage paint scheme. While the netizens were confused about whether he was taking the delivery of his own SUV or handing over the keys to someone else, Mahindra later clarified that he bought it. He even described it as a big day for him and requested Twitterati to help him name the SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India in June this year and its deliveries commenced last month on the occasion of Navratri. According to Mahindra, more than 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned to be delivered until December 2022. The Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm.

The other engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. The Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals a host of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price segment, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

