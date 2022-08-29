scorecardresearch

Anand Mahindra shares the making of the all-new Scorpio-N [Video]

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared a small video on Twitter that shows the making of the Scorpio-N. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Anand Mahindra shares the making of the all-new Scorpio-N
Anand Mahindra shares the making of the all-new Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is the talk of the town! The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It managed to garner 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes on the first day itself. The mass production of this SUV has already begun and recently Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter that shows the making of the all-new Scorpio-N.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open: Launch on September 6

Also Read

Veteran Industrialist and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to the social networking platform Twitter to share a small video about the making of the Scorpio-N. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant near Pune in Maharashtra. In the almost 2-minute-long video, one can see Scorpio-N’s manufacturing process with the help of automated robots and skilled professionals. 

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are scheduled to begin on September 26 while its test drives have already begun. The Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. The other mill is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. 

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. Introductory prices of this mid-size SUV range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will rival a host of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets over 1 lakh bookings in two months: Details

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.