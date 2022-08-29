Anand Mahindra shares the making of the all-new Scorpio-N [Video]

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared a small video on Twitter that shows the making of the Scorpio-N. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is the talk of the town! The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It managed to garner 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes on the first day itself. The mass production of this SUV has already begun and recently Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter that shows the making of the all-new Scorpio-N.

How the #ScorpioN is made at our advanced manufacturing facility in Chakan. I admit I’m biased, but I don’t think there’s anything in the manufacturing arena that’s as dramatic and exciting as putting together an automobile… pic.twitter.com/QFL7MLBVNC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2022

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open: Launch on September 6

Veteran Industrialist and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, took to the social networking platform Twitter to share a small video about the making of the Scorpio-N. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant near Pune in Maharashtra. In the almost 2-minute-long video, one can see Scorpio-N’s manufacturing process with the help of automated robots and skilled professionals.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are scheduled to begin on September 26 while its test drives have already begun. The Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. The other mill is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. Introductory prices of this mid-size SUV range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will rival a host of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets over 1 lakh bookings in two months: Details

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.