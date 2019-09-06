Anand Mahindra rejoices on Twitter as Mahindra KUV100 ferries Pope Francis

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has yet another good news that has left his fans on Twitter much elated. Mr Mahindra has tweeted a photo and video of Pope Francis in the back seat of a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. This is, in fact, not the first time a Mahindra has served as the 'Popemobile'. Mahindra also mentioned the first time the Pope rode an open-top Mahindra UV back in 1964 when he visited Mumbai for the Eucharistic Congress.

“We have been honoured to provide the ‘Popemobile’ once before. When the Pople visited Mumbai for the Eucharistic Congress in 1964 he rode in an open-top Mahindra UV. That vehicle today occupies pride of place in our auto museum in Kandivli. This KUV also belongs there!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

We have been honoured to provide the ‘Popemobile’ once before. When the Pople visited Mumbai for the Eucharistic Congress in 1964 he rode in an open-top Mahindra UV. That vehicle today occupies pride of place in our auto museum in Kandivli. This KUV also belongs there! pic.twitter.com/2vxE3dWHOM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2019

Mahindra tweeted a photo of the KUV100 with the Pope after a video of the Pope's cavalcade in Mozambique. “His Holiness, the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. A moment of pride & immense honour for all of us. Our distributor in Maputo supported the Pope’s Feed the Project & earned this honour. You always Rise when you do good...” he wrote.

His Holiness, the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. A moment of pride & immense honour for all of us. Our distributor in Maputo supported the Pope’s Feed the Project & earned this honour. You always Rise when you do good... pic.twitter.com/oqUX3092lg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2019

Anand Mahindra's social media feed is filled with inspiring content that has built him a fan following with which Mr Mahindra engages personally. The latest tweet from Anand Mahindra drew a lot of appreciation when he responded to an 11-year-old who wrote that she hoped for our roads to be ridden of unnecessary honking.

The kid started the letter introducing herself as Mahika Mishra and then went on to make a strong point. Indian road users do honk a lot on roads. So, Mahika suggested a new system for cars which only allows five honks in 10 minutes and they only last for 3 seconds.