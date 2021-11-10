Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Chairman of Mahindra group - Anand Mahindra has been conferred with the third-highest civilian honour for an Indian citizen - Padma Bhushan. On receiving the award, he added “I truly felt undeserving.”

By:November 10, 2021 3:55 PM
Anand Mahindra Padma Bhushan

 

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, has recently received the Padma Bhushan award – the third-highest civilian award for an Indian citizen. Mr. Mahindra has been honoured for the trade and industry category for the year 2020. On receiving the award, Anand Mahindra quoted, “This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks.”

The award was presented to Anand Mahindra by President Ramnath Kovind. Also, this isn’t the first time that Anand Mahindra has been awarded by the President. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri award. Mahindra’s social change initiatives include the Nanhi Kali programme, which has been offering education to more than 3.3 lakh necessitous girls. Apart from being the chairman of the Mahindra group, he is also a member of the board of Invest India.

Recently, Anand Mahindra has also gifted a customized Mahindra XUV700 to the Olympic gold medalist – Neeraj Chopra. Talking of details, a sticker of javelin throw along with 87.58 sits on the fender. Also, the registration plate gets the number – “HR-06-AZ-8758”. The reason behind the number – 8758, is the 87.58m throw of Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics.

Talking of the XUV700, mid-size SUV is on sale with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine. The peak power output of the petrol engine is rated at 200 PS, whereas the oil burner dishes out a top power output of 185 PS. Both engines can be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Prices of the XUV700 start from Rs. 12.49 lakh. However, the SUV is sold out for a year, and Mahindra is not accepting any further orders.

