Anand Mahindra & Paolo Farina ‘s new Electric Supercar will be called Battista: Everything you need to know!

Known up until now as the PF0, Pininfarina's brand new 1,900 horsepower electric SuperCar will be called the Battista, a homage to the founder of the Pininfarina, Battista Farina. The first electric car from Pininfarina gets its name as it fulfils their founder's dream of wanting to see his brand name on road cars rather than just being credited as their designer. What a place to start though, the PF0 is not only likely to be the fastest production car in the world when its launched but it comes at a time when the world is ready to make a paradigm shift away from conventional ICE motors and moves toward electric.

The Battista will be powered by a quad-motor set up sourced from Rimac and will put out 1900 hp and 2300 Nm of torque that can presumably used to tow ships, building equipment and small mountains. Speaking at the launch Grandson Paolo Farina said that the Hypercar would not only boast world-beating performance, technological innovation but also styling that will do Battista and Sergio proud! Linking Pininfarina’s glorious past to what will be the future of motoring. So what do you get for all this power and torque, a 0-100 time of under 2 seconds and a top speed of over 400 kmph! That said the PF0 will also have a tremendous range of almost 500 kms making it very very practical as well.

Now we got out first images of what the Pininfarina supercar might look like earlier this month, and its clearly reflective of the Pininfarina design concept that their cars were designed by the wind, in compliance with Battista’s idea of smoothness, aerodynamics and fluidity.

Remember, that Pininfarina is a product of the Mahindra group, and will therefore not only be the first Pininfarina car but will also in an odd way be the first Supercar to come from an Indian owned entity. If it turns out to be the worlds fastest car once it makes it debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show then it will be just an additional matter of pride.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “We are really proud and grateful that Paolo and his family have allowed Battista’s name to be given to what will be a beautiful, elegant and technologically game-changing car. That is so appropriate for a car branded Pininfarina as these are core elements that have defined Pininfarina’s legendary automotive design for nearly 90 years. Now we hope to respectfully work with that legacy and deliver a stunning car that is worthy of his name.”