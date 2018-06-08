Anand Mahindra buys Thar used by Rajnikanth in Kaala Karikaalan: Here’s where you can also see it

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group is known for promoting unique ideas and helping individuals that have such ideas. However, the recent example is a bit different. It has been a year now that the top honcho expressed his interest through Twitter to buy the Thar SUV that was used in the 'Kaala Karikaalan' movie. As the movie was under production, Anand Mahindra got a reply that he will get the Thar as soon as the movie gets completed. Now, staying true to the promise, the film's producer Dhanush has sent the Mahindra Thar to Anand Mahindra. Mahindra's bossman expressed his happiness through a tweet and the aforementioned Thar is currently at the company's Research Valley in Chennai and will soon be displayed at the upcoming Mahindra auto museum in Kandivali facility. Anand Mahindra also shared a slideshow of images in which the company's employees are seen posing with the Thar.

The poster of the movie shows famed actor Rajnikanth sitting on the bonnet of the Mahindra Thar. That said, we assume that the Thar is used by Thalaiva in the movie. Kaala Karikaalan was released yesterday and Anand Mahindra took the opportunity to share the news on the same day. Besides Rajnikanth, the movie has stars like Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi. Mahindra Thar draws power from a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that is good for producing respective and torque outputs of 105 bhp and 274 Nm. The SUV gets a standard all-wheel-drive system as it is built to offer equally good performance off-road.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra extended his helping hand to people who use a Mahindra four-wheeler for their living. A few days back, Anand Mahindra purchased an auto rickshaw that was modified to look like a Scorpio from the rear and gifted its owner a brand new Supro mini truck. Another example is of last year when Mr. Mahindra came across a Karnataka-based lady Shilpa who had converted a Bolero into a food truck. The top honcho offered a brand new Bolero to the lady to help her in expanding business and open the second outlet.