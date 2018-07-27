An amazing fact about Pakistan PM candidate Imran Khan’s cars we bet you didn’t know!

Imran Khan's rise from a cricket star to the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be much talked about for days to come on a global scale. And why not, the man's been an incredibly popular personality and is quite revered as a brilliant orator as well. Unlike most cricket stars around the world, for example the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Imran Khan has been a little different when it comes to cars and motorcycles. One might expect a popular and financially blessed personality with celebrity status like Imran Khan would have some fancy and expensive set of wheels to go around in.

However, you'll be surprised that Imran Khan does not have any cars in his name. The assets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief were valued at over a billion last year. But even so, not one car in his collection.

Imran Khan has been in the past seen in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. But we can't confirm if it belonged to him or if it was a party car. Or it may have been a gift. Whatever it may be, the Prado is powerful SUV capable of off-road.

Here's a video of Imran Khan listening to 1992 World Cup theme song on election day:

In a mindset to win; Imran Khan in a psyched up mood 1992 style as he listens to the World Cup win song in his car after casting his vote this morning. It’s a once in a lifetime chance Pakistan. Don’t let it go. Step out to vote!#BallayPeThappa pic.twitter.com/GrShhlkEjv — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) July 25, 2018

The SUV with powertrain options of 2.7-litre petrol, 2.8-litre diesel and 4-litre diesel engine, and 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission options, would've cost the party or Mr Khan about Rs 95 lakh.

You may also like: Virat Kohli’s car collection: Take a look at his Audi R8, A8, Q7 and others

Also read: MS Dhoni’s birthday: Take a look at his car and bike collection that includes a Ferrari, a Kawasaki Ninja H2 and what not

While the fans of Imran Khan's cricketer version may be disappointed with the fact that he has no cars, but now that he will be taking over as PM of a country, this will only help project a positive image.