Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced some relief measures for damaged cars in regions affected by Amphan cyclone. The company reached out to customers in advance in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to educate them on do’s and don’ts. The country’s largest car manufacturer says that it has reached out to over 3 lakh Maruti Suzuki customers through SMS. Through this, the brand has informed them about preventive measures. In addition to this, the company has also initiated a series of measures in order to quickly attend the affected and damaged customer cars.

Maruti Suzuki’s officials have been assigned a district and their mobile number was shared with the customers in respective areas for help and support. The company says that all the workshops in the affected areas have restarted operations to offer convenience to the customers. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has tied up with seven vehicle towing agencies to offer seamless services to the customers. The spare parts have also been requisitioned on a fast-track basis in order to meet the urgent need.

Commenting on the initiative, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said that the current scenario in Amphan affected regions is very heart-breaking. He says that Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensure full-fledged support to the customers in this time of severity. Banerjee says that the company has set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and also provide 24×7 support to customers at all service workshops in the affected regions.

Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its service centres to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic and these services are devised to ensure safety and well being of the customers and staff. Maruti Suzuki network currently comprises of 425 service centres across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Out of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational.

Maruti Suzuki also urges its customers to opt for doorstep services like ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With the said service initiatives, the customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing amid the ongoing lockdown.

