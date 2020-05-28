Amphan cyclone: Hyundai offering insurance benefits on affected cars, 30+ towing trucks deployed!

Amphan cyclone has wreaked havoc in West Bengal and nearby states. Amid this situation, manufacturers like Hyundai have come forward to help customers with damaged cars in the affected regions. Here is what all benefits the company is offering to its customers. A big insurance benefit is included too!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced multiple relief measures towards customers affected by Amphan cyclone that recently caused a lot of destruction in West Bengal. The company recently announced that it is offering 50 percent discount on depreciation on insurance claims on vehicles affected in the natural disaster. In addition to this, the brand has created a special task force in order to assist the customers in West Bengal. The company has also deployed as many as 30+ towing trucks along with 20 Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERS) vehicles to assist in cases of vehicle breakdowns.

Hyundai further claims that it has also stepped up its 360 Degree Digital & Contactless Service through online service booking, repair updates through a service called ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ along with online service payment facility. That said, if you are someone with a damaged vehicle due to Amphan cyclone in West Bengal, you can avail these benefits by Hyundai India.

Speaking on the latest initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service said that as a responsible and customer centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in offering the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. He adds that the Cyclone Amphan has again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Garg said that Hyundai’s customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers and offer them ‘Peace of Mind in these challenging times.

Amphan cyclone has wreaked havoc in West Bengal and nearby areas. Just like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki has also announced some relief measures for affected cars due to Amphan cyclone. The country’s biggest carmaker reached out to customers in the states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to educate them on the do’s and don’ts.

