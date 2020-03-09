Amitabh Bachchan’s new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B’s first family car is back!

Amitabh Bachchan has a new car to cherish in his garage but this time it's a car rather special. A dear friend tracked down a Ford Prefect, restored it and gifted it to Big B who expressed his gratitude on his blog.

By:Updated: March 9, 2020 6:53:53 PM

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan happens to own an impressive collection of cars and it isn’t much of a surprise when yet another is added. But this time, it is rather special. The car in question is a vintage Ford Prefect – a car that was capable of making someone as good with words as Big B admit that he felt speechless. He wrote on his blog that his first family car was a Prefect. “Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family ..,” Senior Bachchan wrote.

The Prefect was presented to Amitabh Bachchan as a gift by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. Big B tells the story of how Anant ended up pulling off an “an incredible gesture ..”

Amitabh Bachchan had made a mention about the Prefect in one of his previous blogs. Anant had read that post and “he has after months been able to trace and track a Ford Prefect, of the same model, got it fixed and workable, had it painted and drove it to my house to gift it to me .. even the number plate he had fixed for the moment .. the 2882 was the number of that first car of ours !!

This is an incredible gesture ..

No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me .. !

I am so overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion ..

Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family ..

Thank you Anant .. for all you continue to do for me .. and the love and affection that you so generously give ..”

The actor’s first family car was a Prefect in the 1950s and now in a way, it has found its way back into his family. This story is pretty much the definition that a car can be way more than just metal and tyres and its ability to move people. Years have gone by but the Prefect can still get Mr Bachchan feeling “Moved and beyond ..”

What is the Ford Prefect?

It isn’t a very familiar name, is it? Well, because the Prefect was a British series of cars built by Ford UK from 1938 to 1961. It was considered an upmarket version of the Ford Popular and Ford Anglia. The Prefect was the very first car that was designed and built outside the company’s home city of Detroit, Michigan. It had a 1.2-litre engine and a three-speed gearbox. The Prefect was fairly popular and sold about 2 lakh examples during its lifetime.

Mr B’s garage has some very luxurious cars including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Arnage R, and Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster. A Mercedes-Benz V-Class was recently added to it and there’s the lovely Ford Prefect.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more