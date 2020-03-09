Amitabh Bachchan’s new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B’s first family car is back!

Amitabh Bachchan has a new car to cherish in his garage but this time it's a car rather special. A dear friend tracked down a Ford Prefect, restored it and gifted it to Big B who expressed his gratitude on his blog.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan happens to own an impressive collection of cars and it isn’t much of a surprise when yet another is added. But this time, it is rather special. The car in question is a vintage Ford Prefect – a car that was capable of making someone as good with words as Big B admit that he felt speechless. He wrote on his blog that his first family car was a Prefect. “Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family ..,” Senior Bachchan wrote.

The Prefect was presented to Amitabh Bachchan as a gift by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd. Big B tells the story of how Anant ended up pulling off an “an incredible gesture ..”

Amitabh Bachchan had made a mention about the Prefect in one of his previous blogs. Anant had read that post and “he has after months been able to trace and track a Ford Prefect, of the same model, got it fixed and workable, had it painted and drove it to my house to gift it to me .. even the number plate he had fixed for the moment .. the 2882 was the number of that first car of ours !!

This is an incredible gesture ..

No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me .. !

I am so overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion ..

Thank you Anant .. for all you continue to do for me .. and the love and affection that you so generously give ..”

The actor’s first family car was a Prefect in the 1950s and now in a way, it has found its way back into his family. This story is pretty much the definition that a car can be way more than just metal and tyres and its ability to move people. Years have gone by but the Prefect can still get Mr Bachchan feeling “Moved and beyond ..”

What is the Ford Prefect?

It isn’t a very familiar name, is it? Well, because the Prefect was a British series of cars built by Ford UK from 1938 to 1961. It was considered an upmarket version of the Ford Popular and Ford Anglia. The Prefect was the very first car that was designed and built outside the company’s home city of Detroit, Michigan. It had a 1.2-litre engine and a three-speed gearbox. The Prefect was fairly popular and sold about 2 lakh examples during its lifetime.

Mr B’s garage has some very luxurious cars including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Arnage R, and Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster. A Mercedes-Benz V-Class was recently added to it and there’s the lovely Ford Prefect.

