Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps’ voice

So far, people around the world have been used to hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice navigating them. But now, it could be our very own Amitabh Bachchan.

By:Published: June 9, 2020 6:20 PM

google maps amitabh bachchan

We’ve grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan deliver his lines on the screen in his own brilliantly-Bachchan way. If you’re a fan, you adore his skills as an actor, his persona and his way of speaking with a crisp diction in Hindi or in English. You could recognise the man’s voice with your eyes tight shut. And now, good folks at Mid-day report that Google Maps is in talks with Big B to have him lend his voice for navigation. “Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet,” the report quoted the source.

So far, people around the world have been used to hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen’s voice navigating them through the streets of their city. But now, it could be our very own ‘Angry Young Man’ of Bollywood. Won’t that be something!

The report states that it is “up to Bachchan now”. Considering the current situation with the pandemic, Bachchan will be recording his voice from home if the actor accepts the offer.

Also read: Tata Motors announces partnership with what3words: Offline addressing system first in India

In another development today, Google announced a new feature to assist commuters during the pandemic. The feature will allow a person to receive relevant information from local transit agencies about the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Google, in a press statement, said that this will help commuters be prepared for any and all of these restrictions, like if the local authorities require the commuters to wear masks on public transportation. The statement said that the alerts are at present being rolled out in India, France, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Netherlands, Colombia, Spain, the US, the UK and Thailand, since the information for these countries is available with the tech giant. More countries will be included soon, it added.

Source: Mid Day

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 sports scooter spied with in-built dashcam: India launch and other details!

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero's contribution to its name

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Unlock 1.0: Rapido bike taxi now re-operational in 100 Indian cities

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Enercent electric car/bike charging stations to expand in next 2 months: These states to get fast chargers soon

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Now buy any Hero bike, scooter online: Easy steps to E-Shop a Splendor & more amid lockdown explained!

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Jaguar Land Rover receives Rs 5326 crore as loan from Chinese banks

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer