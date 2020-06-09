Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps’ voice

So far, people around the world have been used to hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice navigating them. But now, it could be our very own Amitabh Bachchan.

We’ve grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan deliver his lines on the screen in his own brilliantly-Bachchan way. If you’re a fan, you adore his skills as an actor, his persona and his way of speaking with a crisp diction in Hindi or in English. You could recognise the man’s voice with your eyes tight shut. And now, good folks at Mid-day report that Google Maps is in talks with Big B to have him lend his voice for navigation. “Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. He has been approached, but the contract has not been signed yet,” the report quoted the source.

So far, people around the world have been used to hearing Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen’s voice navigating them through the streets of their city. But now, it could be our very own ‘Angry Young Man’ of Bollywood. Won’t that be something!

The report states that it is “up to Bachchan now”. Considering the current situation with the pandemic, Bachchan will be recording his voice from home if the actor accepts the offer.

In another development today, Google announced a new feature to assist commuters during the pandemic. The feature will allow a person to receive relevant information from local transit agencies about the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Google, in a press statement, said that this will help commuters be prepared for any and all of these restrictions, like if the local authorities require the commuters to wear masks on public transportation. The statement said that the alerts are at present being rolled out in India, France, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Netherlands, Colombia, Spain, the US, the UK and Thailand, since the information for these countries is available with the tech giant. More countries will be included soon, it added.

