Amitabh Bachchan adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his garage: India’s most luxurious MPV/Van

Amitabh Bachchan's car collection doesn't scream of driving enthusiasm but it does of luxury, and the Bollywood's beloved has now added yet another luxury vehicle to it - the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He recently took delivery of his luxury MPV at his residence in Mumbai. It's difficult to say which variant has Mr Bachchan gone for, but it'll be hard to believe if its anything under the range-topping Exclusive Line priced at Rs 81.9 (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is by far the most luxurious MPV on sale in India today. Available in configurations of six and seven seats, the V-Class's cabin can double as a conference room. The Exclusive trim comes with 2+2 seating in the second and third row, of which the second-row seats can be rotated 180 degrees and there's a retractable table top as well.

The V-Class comes with LED headlights, a large infotainment display with Comand system, twin-pod instrument cluster, and large air-con vents at the front and rear. Besides these, it also gets attention assist, crosswind assist, headlight assist, TPMS, active parking assist, 360-degree cameras and much more.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is quite a sizeable van, measuring in at 5140 mm in length with an option to stretch it to 5,370 mm. In this generation, the front wheel drive MPV is based on the same platform as the current Vianno.

Amitabh Bachchan adds Lexus’ flagship SUV to his garage: Look at Big B’s SUV collection

The luxury MPV comes broadly in two variants - Long Wheelbase and Extra Long Wheelbase. It features high performance LED headlamps. It is powered by a new 2.0-litre BS-VI compliant diesel engine which churns out 161 hp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

In October 2018, Amitabh Bachchan brought home a Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom), which is the flagship product in Lexus's lineup. Besides these, he also owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, Mini Cooper S, Range Rover, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayman S and others.