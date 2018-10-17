Amitabh Bachchan adds Lexus’ flagship SUV to his garage: Look at Big B’s SUV collection

When it comes names in Bollywood, they don't come any bigger than Big B. Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 76th birthday last week and considering the recent photos posted on Instagram by his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, the Bachchan family seems to have added a new SUV to their garage. It is, in fact, the flagship model in Lexus' SUV lineup and is as fancy a car as you'd expect Big B to be seen in. For starters, the price tag on the Lexus LX 570 is Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus LX 570 was launched in India last year and is the most powerful Lexus model currently on sale. The Bachchan family already owns a long list of luxury cars, including the likes of Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Lexus LX 570 is powered by a turbocharged 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that puts out 362 Bhp at 5,600 rpm and 530 Nm of torque at 3,200 rpm. It gets an all-wheel-drive system and the engine is paired with an 8-speed sequential automatic gearbox. Lexus' flagship SUV is capable of 0-100 km/h sprints in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have a liking for SUVs, as he owns several of them. These include an older-generation Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. Tall riding stance, comfortable rear seats and the massive 4.5L V8 turbo diesel engine might have been the reason why he chose one. He also a Range Rover Vogue which considered to be Amitabh's favourite car.

2019 Lexus LX 570 (Image for representational purpose only)

Lexus LX range in India also includes the 450d. Lexus LX 450d is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine that produces 261 bhp and 650 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive. The LX 450d is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.