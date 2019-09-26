Amid slowdown, Lamborghini sells 50 units of Urus within 12 months in India!

Lamborghini has announced that it has sold 50 units of the Urus SUV in India. The Italian Sportscar marquee said that this milestone comes within 12 months of the launch of the Urus in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 3.10 crore (ex-showroom), the Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of churning out 650 hp of power along with 850 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a ZF 8-Speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Urus clocks 0-100 kmph in a matter of 3.6 seconds. It is capable enough to clock a top speed of 305 kmph. Urus is not the first SUV made by Lamborghini, but the second, with LM002 being the first.

Before the official unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus, critics were sceptical as to if the Italian brand, known for making mid-engined sports cars, will be able to pull off an SUV which retains the brand's DNA. However, Lamborghini put everyone's speculations to rest with the striking design of the Urus with a mighty engine at heart. This SUV comes with a fighter-jet inspired cabin which is a classic Lamborghini trait. Apart from the Urus, Lamborghini India currently has the Huracan and the Aventador in its portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India, said, ‘India was amongst the first few markets to launch URUS and we anticipated that URUS is going to drive our future growth in volumes. The Lamborghini Super SUV Urus offers the driving dynamics and emotions true to Lamborghini DNA and has versatility of an SUV that addresses the challenge that we have in India, in terms of infrastructure. Over 70% of the URUS customers are first time buyers of the brand and with the URUS added to the Lamborghini model range, it continues to expand our reach to new geographies in India.