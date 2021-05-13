Ambulances to oxygen: MakeMyTrip’s CoviRide to facilitate COVID-related transport needs

CoviRide helps users locate a ride to a vaccination centre, drive through oxygen centres, to and from the hospital and for medical equipment transfer such as oxygen cylinder, concentrator, medicines, among others

By:May 13, 2021 5:46 PM

MakeMyTrip Foundation recently announced the launch of CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform, to facilitate transport-related assistance to individuals, organisations and larger communities during this time of crisis. Available on mobile web and desktop (coviride.com), the platform aims to solve the challenges of finding transport options (intercity or intracity) including ambulance services for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, the platform lists transport leads and sources in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Agra and will be expanded to other cities soon.

Furthermore, CoviRide helps users locate a ride to a vaccination centre, drive through oxygen centres, to and from the hospital and for medical equipment transfer such as oxygen cylinder, concentrator, medicines, among others.

Also read: COVID-19 relief: Hyundai to facilitate oxygen equipment delivery in five states

The platform has details on available transport updated in real-time enabling private vendors and organisations to reach out to users directly as soon as a transport-related query matches their service. The platform also entails the ‘Offer a ride’ feature that lets individuals volunteer and offer a ride to anyone in need of any transport assistance.

Additionally, MakeMyTrip Foundation is procuring 300 oxygen concentrators and the initial set of them have already been shared with Gurugram Administration, Sri Ganga Ram City Hospital, Delhi, NGOs like Hemkunt Foundation and National Association for the Blind (NAB). The foundation is also collaborating with RWAs across Delhi-NCR to assist in setting up COVID-Care facilities at large residential areas by providing oxygen concentrators.

