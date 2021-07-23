Amazon renews Clarkson’s Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

Its official, we will get another series of Jeremy Clarkson attempting at farming in the recent hit Amazon Prime Video show “Clarkson’s Farm”. Here is when it is expected to drop.

Jeremy Clarkson has now confirmed that Amazon Prime Video has officially renewed Clarkson’s Farm for another series. The TV presenter most acclaimed for his work on BBC Top Gear followed by Amazon’s hit car show — The Grand Tour has taken up a new farming project. Clarkson, who owns a farm that spans 1,000 acres in the Cotswolds took up farming and the Didly Squat Fram Shop as a side hustle, something he had no idea about. Because, how hard can it be?

The show is a bit like the section of The Grand Tour called “Making James May do things he doesn’t want to do” where here the case is “Watch Jeremy Clarkson do things he doesn’t know how to do”.

The first season of Clarkson’s Farm was released in June and it was a runaway success. Not only was the show insightful of Clarkson’s personality when he is not drifting a BMW M3, yelling PAAHWAAAA!!!. But it shows the arduous patience-testing life of a farmer, especially in the midst of a pandemic. In addition, it also involves Caleb Cooper, the co-protagonist of the farming docuseries who actually knows what he is doing. The banter between the two helps keep things light-hearted and exciting.

Following positive reviews of the show, viewers took to social media requesting another season of the show. Then reports started to suggest that it was confirmed to which Clarkson denied outright on Twitter at the time, that it wasn’t confirmed.

This week however, we were presented with two good news’. The first was that the next iteration of the feature-length special of The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown will be released on July 30, supplemented by the release trailer of the show. Read more about The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown here which will feature the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The second good news arrived when Clarkson finally confirmed officially season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm is now in the works. However, when Twitter started to ask when we would be bestowed with the next series, Clarkson hinted that it is some time away.

Being a farming show, it will be likely that it would be shown no sooner than next year. It is likely that season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm will be released sometime in the summer of 2022. Having said that, we already cannot wait for it. But can we have also another show with James May please, Amazon?

In the meantime, here is the trailer for the next episode of The Grand Tour which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 30.

