Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has gone live in India offering heavy discounts on many items including up to 60% off on automotive parts, accessories, helmets, tyres and more. If you’re looking for some essential product that you have been planning to purchase, now may be your best chance.

The Prime Day 2020 sale has gone live in India on Amazon, offering massive discounts on products across the spectrum, exclusively for Prime members. For auto-related products, you can avail heavy discounts on many parts are accessories for automotive applications which are being offered with up to 60% price drops. The Prime Day sale is being held for two days between August 6-7 and will be available on select products only until stocks last. As a part of the sale, heavy discounts are being offered on car and two-wheeler tyres, helmets, car or motorcycle accessories, maintenance products. Additionally, if you are an HDFC Bank cardholder, you can avail an additional 10% instant discount where applicable up to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per card on purchases over Rs 5,000.

On two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres, we noticed up to 57% off on a few products, mostly on CEAT Tyres for two-wheelers. The smallest discount we came across on auto tyres was on MRF ZTX tyres for four-wheelers which are already a fairly economical product, the offer on it extends to an additional 13%. And with the added 10% off on HDFC is also applicable. Deals on tyres are quite specific, please ensure the size of the tyres are meet the needs and requirements of your vehicle before purchasing.

Every motorcyclist needs a helmet as they are essential for safety. As a part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can buy a helmet at up to 25% off. The highest discount is offered on Vega Crux range, Vega Cliff and multiple products at different price ranges from Steelbird as well. Road safety is of utmost importance, we at Express Drives cannot confirm or vouch for the level of safety and protection provided by low-end economy helmets. We recommend researching safety equipment before making your purchase to ensure the helmet you purchase is ISI certified or has been approved by equivalent international safety standard bodies like SNELL or DOT.

The heaviest discounts on offer on Amazon’ s Prime Day deals are on auto accessories with up to 60% off. There are deals with heavy discounts on tyre inflators, vehicle storage accessories, window shades and motorcycle saddlebags from AmazonBasics. The same level of benefits can be availed on auto cleaning cloths and vehicle covers from Amazon brands. If you’re looking for auto maintenance products like tyre shine, upholstery cleaners, glass cleaners, Sepia is offering up to 55% off on select products from its range as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.