Now ask Alexa to play music in Huracán EVO: Lamborghini first to introduce in-car control by Amazon Alexa

Automobili Lamborghini has become the first to use full in-car control by cloud-based voice service Amazon Alexa and introducing its Huracán EVO range in 2020. The first Huracán EVO with Amazon Alexa enabled has been showcased at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from 7-10 January. Lamborghini has introduced a connected infotainment system with digital services for the first time in a super sports car. It will be the first car manufacturer to deliver in-car control via Amazon Alexa, allowing drivers to adjust functions such as climate, interior lighting and seat heating with a simple voice command, leaving the driver to focus on the road ahead.

Alexa will even be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) on the four-wheel-drive EVO, offering voice-activation capabilities like place calls, get directions, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather, and more.

The Alexa integration also connects Lamborghini owners to the growing number of connected devices that work with Alexa. With simple voice interaction, drivers in the Huracán EVO can control everything from entry gates to thermostats and lights, directly from the vehicle.

The V10 Huracán EVO Coupé and Spyder, launched in 2019, is Lamborghini’s latest generation of the four-wheel-drive super sports car model. The 5.2-litre V10 naturally-aspirated engine from the Huracán EVO delivers 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Sony has built a car! Vision S concept showcases tech for electric and autonomous cars at CES 2020

With a dry weight of 1,422 kg, the Huracán EVO reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 31.9 m, with a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

A rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Huracán EVO Coupé was announced in January 2020, and deliveries of the Huracán EVO RWD will commence in spring 2020. The Alexa option will be available during the course of 2020 on the whole Huracán EVO family, including RWD.