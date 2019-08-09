Amazing Video! Tata Nano modified into a Helicopter by man who fails to become a pilot

A man in Bihar recently modified a Tata Nano into a helicopter. Mithilesh Prasad who resides in Simri village of Baniapur managed to create a replica of a helicopter out of a humble Tata Nano. Although the modification is not that advanced that can make the Tata Nano actually fly, it is good enough to catch anyone's attention on the roads and make people wonder if the car would start flying at any moment. Interestingly, Mithilesh had a dream of becoming a pilot but couldn't succeed in his endeavours. After finishing his 12th grade, Mithilesh moved to Gujarat and started working as a pipe fitter along with his brother.

After his return, he started working on his project and on the back on his mind, he probably had his dream of becoming a pilot that pushed him to transform a Tata Nano into a helicopter. Mithilesh was born in a farmer's family and hence, couldn't pursue his dream due to limited resources around. Mithilesh's Tata Nano cannot be driven on highways and public main roads due to its limited safety with an unconventional design and rotor blades but the vehicle can be seen running on the village roads.

The total cost of this mod is close to Rs 7 lakh and it also includes the price of a used Tata Nano. Multiple modifications were made to the body of the car and then the individual parts were fitted to it. The front end of the car has been tweaked in order to give a bird beak look. Moreover, LEDs have been used generously across the body in order to enhance the visual appeal.

Meanwhile, what do you think of this Tata Nano modification? Would that be ok if we call this a 'Nanocopter'?

Video Source: Ruptly (YouTube)