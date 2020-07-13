Amazing! This Premier Padmini styled like a Mini Cooper is a pure Monday Blues killer

Premier Padmini has been an icon from the 70s. One of the units got an amazing modification treatment very recently after which it looks highly similar to a Mini Cooper. Here are the changes listed and how SUN Enterprises managed to pull off such a brilliant custom job!

By:Published: July 13, 2020 3:00 PM

If I ask you the names of cars that have been no less than icons during the 70s and 80s, I am quite sure you will take the name, Premier Padmini. While the car was discontinued a long time back from the Indian market, you can still see a lot of these on the roads in the form of Kaali Peeli taxis in Mumbai. Numerous proud owners of the Premier Padmini have restored their cars in their own ways. Coimbatore-based SUN Enterprises have done the same recently but it looks like they have gone the extra mile to modify the Padmini in one of the most epic ways ever. The creation is called the Pad-Mini. Mini because the car has a striking resemblance with a Mini Cooper.  First, the boot space and the rear doors were chopped off for that typical Cooper feel. The said job was done in order to give the car a low slung stance that will very much remind you of an original Mini Cooper.

The front end design of the Premier Padmini looks quite similar to that of a Mini Cooper and hence, the mod job looks more real and in fact, one might think it is a Mini Cooper in real while looking from some specific angles. For a modern flavour, the headlamps are now all-LEDs and the car has been fitted with alloy wheels that have a dual-tone treatment. You also get dark coloured stripes that run across the length of the bonnet.

Inside the cabin too, you will find red and black treatment and the classic vintage styled dials along with an old-school looking steering wheel will certainly remind you of the Padmini era. The rear seats are still present, however, you will need to fold the front seats to reach them. That said, as one can see, the interiors are equally enticing as the exteriors.

Let us know if you find this Premier Pad-Mini HOT or NOT! If yes, has it managed to beat your Monday Blues?

Image source: SUN Enterprises (Facebook)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming bikes in July: TVS commuter to Suzuki adventure tourer

Upcoming bikes in July: TVS commuter to Suzuki adventure tourer

Renault announces new service camp with special discounts and offers till July 26

Renault announces new service camp with special discounts and offers till July 26

Attractive discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Datsun Go and Go+ BS6

Attractive discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Datsun Go and Go+ BS6

MG Hector Plus launched at Rs 13.48 lakh: What the 6-seat Innova Crysta, XUV500 rival offers

MG Hector Plus launched at Rs 13.48 lakh: What the 6-seat Innova Crysta, XUV500 rival offers

Now get 20 percent discount on TVS riding gear using this coupon code

Now get 20 percent discount on TVS riding gear using this coupon code

Unbelievable discounts on "used" Honda CBR250R, Activa!

Unbelievable discounts on "used" Honda CBR250R, Activa!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome