Amazing! This Premier Padmini styled like a Mini Cooper is a pure Monday Blues killer

Premier Padmini has been an icon from the 70s. One of the units got an amazing modification treatment very recently after which it looks highly similar to a Mini Cooper. Here are the changes listed and how SUN Enterprises managed to pull off such a brilliant custom job!

If I ask you the names of cars that have been no less than icons during the 70s and 80s, I am quite sure you will take the name, Premier Padmini. While the car was discontinued a long time back from the Indian market, you can still see a lot of these on the roads in the form of Kaali Peeli taxis in Mumbai. Numerous proud owners of the Premier Padmini have restored their cars in their own ways. Coimbatore-based SUN Enterprises have done the same recently but it looks like they have gone the extra mile to modify the Padmini in one of the most epic ways ever. The creation is called the Pad-Mini. Mini because the car has a striking resemblance with a Mini Cooper. First, the boot space and the rear doors were chopped off for that typical Cooper feel. The said job was done in order to give the car a low slung stance that will very much remind you of an original Mini Cooper.

The front end design of the Premier Padmini looks quite similar to that of a Mini Cooper and hence, the mod job looks more real and in fact, one might think it is a Mini Cooper in real while looking from some specific angles. For a modern flavour, the headlamps are now all-LEDs and the car has been fitted with alloy wheels that have a dual-tone treatment. You also get dark coloured stripes that run across the length of the bonnet.

Inside the cabin too, you will find red and black treatment and the classic vintage styled dials along with an old-school looking steering wheel will certainly remind you of the Padmini era. The rear seats are still present, however, you will need to fold the front seats to reach them. That said, as one can see, the interiors are equally enticing as the exteriors.

Let us know if you find this Premier Pad-Mini HOT or NOT! If yes, has it managed to beat your Monday Blues?

Image source: SUN Enterprises (Facebook)

