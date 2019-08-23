Amara Raja launches EV charging, swapping stations and e-Autos fleet in Tirupati

Amara Raja has installed EV battery charging / swapping stations along with the introduction of a fleet of e-Autos in Tirupati. The initiative has been launched in collaboration with Tirupati Municipal Corporation, as a part of its smart city program. The Lithium-Ion battery packs and EV battery charging /swapping stations are designed and developed in the state-of-the-art R&D facilities of Amara Raja. The company has recently added a Lithium-Ion battery pack manufacturing facility of 500MWH capacity at its Tirupati manufacturing unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman, Amara Raja Group says that Amara Raja is committed to take part in the Government’s initiatives to drive green mobility in the country. Amara Raja is closely watching trends and emerging business opportunities in the arena of electric mobility and has taken concrete steps towards enhancing its R&D capabilities, so as to develop battery packs for electric mobility and EV charging stations.

Mr. Girisha P.S, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Tirupati speaking on this occasion said that “Tirupati is one of the most visited pilgrim city in the country and therefore it is apt for it to undertake such an initiative towards e-mobility. It is definitely a crucial step towards transforming Tirupati into a green city.” He also added that more such EV charging stations will come up soon in the city and he is talking to the relevant authorities to take this enterprise forward with renewed momentum.

Dr. Galla thanked Tirupati Municipal Corporation authorities and the Commissioner in particular Mr. Girisha P.S, IAS, for giving Amara Raja the opportunity to collaborate with the Corporation to set up these two charging stations and run a fleet of e-Autos in the city. Dr. Galla also thanked Rashtria Seva Samithi (RASS) an NGO based out of Tirupati for extending their support in arranging women drivers for this fleet, creating self-employment and demonstrating women empowerment.

