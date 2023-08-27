Allu Arjun’s car collection: Rolls-Royce to Vanity van

Allu Arjun’s car collection includes some special vehicles such as a Cullinan, a Hummer H2, and a Vanity van.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is well-known for movies such as Arya, Desamuduru, Bunny, Race Gurram, and Pushpa amongst others. However, he is also known for his dancing talent and the cool cars he owns. Expensive and unique cars are popular amongst celebrities and Allu Arjun is definitely on the list.

Here are some of the unique and expensive cars owned by the Telugu actor, which range across several luxury brands, including a vanity van. Do check out the list.

Allu Arjun car collection

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan needs no introduction and the SUV carries a price tag of Rs 6.95 crore onwards. The SUV is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine that makes 563bhp and 850Nm of torque, driving all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Hummer H2

The Hummer, whichever version it is, turns heads. Allu Arjun owns a Hummer H2, finished in classic black and chrome. The H2 is powered by a variety of engine and gearbox combinations, however, the exact model owned by the actor is unknown.

Jaguar XJL

The next luxury car in the actor’s garage is the Jaguar XJL, which cost Rs 99.5 lakh onwards before it was discontinued in India. The long-wheelbase luxury sedan was Jaguar’s flagship offering in the segment and the top-spec Autobiography version was powered by a 5.0-litre V8 making 470bhp.

Range Rover Vogue

No list is complete without a Range Rover, and in Allu Arjun’s case, it is the Vogue. The Vogue carried a price tag of Rs 1.78 crore and powering the SUV are a choice of engines, the 5.0-litre V8 being the highest variant.

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

The next vehicle is an SUV again, a Volvo. Allu Arjun owns a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, a four-seater luxury SUV that was on sale in India between 2015 and 2021. The Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence was offered with a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which made 401bhp and 640Nm of torque.

‘Falcon’ Vanity van

An off-beat vehicle part of Allu Arjun’s car collection is a Vanity van named Falcon, which was customised especially for the actor. Sources say that it is valued at Rs 7 crore, but not much details about its engine and performance.