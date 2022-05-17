All you need to know about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The German luxury automobile manufacturer has confirmed that the new GLC will break cover on June 1.

After sharing a series of winter testing images and videos of the camouflaged 2022 GLC, Mercedes-Benz has uploaded a teaser of the SUV before its global debut on June 1, 2022. The virtual launch will be streamed live on Mercedes-Benz’s multiple platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The outgoing GLC is not only Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model series to date, but it is also the segment leader globally and in India. The new generation certainly has some big shoes to fill.

Let’s take a look at what we already know about the 2022 GLC.

1. Going the hybrid way

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new-gen GLC will continue to strengthen the company’s plan for a 100 per cent hybrid drive. The SUV will be offered in a range of mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Starting from the 2-litre petrol, it has an output of 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, while the 2-litre diesel churns out 261bhp and 550 Nm of torque. Both the powertrains will come with a 48V starter generator.

The three plug-in hybrids, two petrol options and one diesel are based on these two engines mentioned above. An electric motor is integrated into the 9-speed automatic transmission and has an output of 134bhp and 440 Nm of torque. According to WLTP, the GLC plug-in hybrids will offer an all-electric range of over 100 kilometres. An optional all-wheel version will be available and the GLC lineup will also get an AMG trim.

2. Flexing state-of-the-art features

Based on the second-generation Modular Rear Architecture or MRA2 like the C-Class and S-Class, the new GLC will come with a host of new safety features in the new Driving Assistance Package. With Active Distance Assist Distronic, the technology can automatically maintain a preset distance from the vehicles ahead and can also identify stationary vehicles on the road at speeds of up to 100 kmph mark. Previously, it was 60 kmph. This can be activated on the highway or in the city.

Active Steering Assist, on the other hand, ensures that the new GLC sticks to its lane at speeds of up to 210 kmph thanks to the new 360-degree camera.

The new Traffic Sign Assist detects signposts like speed limits, and construction warnings and sends alert signals when you drive through a stop sign or jump the traffic light.

3. Styling elements

The teaser reveals that the new GLC’s design is more of an evolution as the C-pillar, the rear quarter glass, the roofline and even the roof spoiler are all similar to the outgoing model. Even though rear LED lights are slimmer in design, the shape remains more-or-less the same. Something that will get a thumbs up from Indian buyers is the new chrome strip that runs across the boot lid.

4. Digital interiors

The 2022 GLC will sport a new steering wheel with touch control buttons. Like the recently launched C-Class in India, the new SUV will get a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch vertically shaped infotainment touch screen that will come with the latest MBUX suite, including voice command functions. As an optional package, Mercedes-Benz will also offer ‘transparent bonnet’ feature which lets you know the condition of the road or the terrain beneath the vehicle with the help of the 360-degree camera. This is a very helpful feature while off-roading.

5. Competition

Just to give you an idea of the price range, the current GLC starts from Rs 62 lakh, while the AMG GLC 43 is priced at Rs 87 lakh, ex-showroom. So obviously, the new generation GLC will be slotted higher and it will lock horns against the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Lexus NX 350h.