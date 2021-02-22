All-women CEAT Shoppes introduced: To expand to 10 tyre sale & service shops in coming months

CEAT all-women tyre shops are an industry-first initiative. These will be owned, managed and run by a team of women. the company plans to introduce more CEAT Shoppes soon

CEAT Tyres today introduced the concept of women-only operated CEAT Shoppes across India. Through the all-women CEAT Shoppe, the company aims to provide empowerment for women in the tyre industry which is male-dominated. The Shoppes are owned, managed and run by a team of women offering an opportunity to grow in the tyre industry. The first of such Shoppes has been opened in Bhatinda, north India followed by the introduction of 10 Shoppes in the next few months across India.

The all-women CEAT Shoppes include a women workforce for all service-related assistance to customers. This also includes manual jobs like wheel changing, balancing and operating various machinery to service a vehicle.

CEAT will be investing in providing end-to-end training to the women running the CEAT Shoppes. At the time of the global crisis due to the pandemic, many people have lost their jobs but with this initiative, CEAT Tyres is opening avenues for women and creating more employment opportunities.

CEAT recognizes the value of gender diversity in the workplace. We have been offering equal and fair opportunities to women in every field including our manufacturing plants. From shop-floor engineers to leadership roles, CEAT has a diversified female workforce taking up challenging roles and growing in their respective fields, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT said.

“The all Women CEAT Shoppe, is an industry-first initiative which further reiterates our commitment to allow women to grow and make a mark in the Tyre Industry which is predominantly male-driven business. The initiative will not only provide financial stability to the women but will inspire many others to join this industry as we plan to expand our footprints across India with many more such outlets in the months to come.”

CEAT Shoppes offer an authorised one-stop-shop for vehicular assistance for sales and service to its customers. The network currently has more than 300+ touchpoints in India.

